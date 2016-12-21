Author Encourages Readers to See Islam in a Different Light
There are 1 comment on the WebWire story from 1 hr ago, titled Author Encourages Readers to See Islam in a Different Light. In it, WebWire reports that:
Lingle's book is at a degree that burns into the fallacies and reveals the face of the Islam religion. Burning Questions about Islam aims to enlighten not only Christians but all people what true Islam is really like in a loving and caring way which is very much different than what you often read in the newspaper and hear on the news.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WebWire.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 9 min ago
What a load of crap.
We know exactly what Muslims are like.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The full diaper in Austin Texas
|5 min
|Gunther
|20
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|6 min
|Amazed
|6
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|8 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,242
|Muslims bring a gift of Peace to Morden for the...
|11 min
|Greed and hate
|2
|New Years party invite
|19 min
|RitaY RasulAllah
|20
|The most despised poster
|23 min
|RitaY RasulAllah
|12
|How I Know Muslims Are Inbred!
|25 min
|RitaY RasulAllah
|8
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|55 min
|uyan
|507,008
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC