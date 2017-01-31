Asad Shah murder: Killer Tanveer Ahmed releases prison message
There are 2 comments on the BBC News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Asad Shah murder: Killer Tanveer Ahmed releases prison message. In it, BBC News reports that:
An extremist who murdered a Glasgow shopkeeper has released a new audio message from prison publicising a religious event in Pakistan. It is the latest prison recording by Tanveer Ahmed, 32, who stabbed Asad Shah to death at his shop in the south of the city in March last year.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at BBC News.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
shame on Muslim terrorists for creating this atomsphere
|
Hanoi, Vietnam
|
#2 9 hrs ago
I thank BBC sincerely for always safeguarding islam, and defending muslims.
By forcing the word - Extremist, before the description of such muslims, BBC and other leftist media outlets, come to islam's rescue.
Because if it is 'extremist' it must be the incorrect rendition of the 'true' islam, right? By labelling such acts 'extremism', they create a separate category in which to lump all unsavory aspects of islam. And when that is accomplished, then -'That is just extremism, and all religions have extremists, and so islam is just like other religions. Now shut up and stop being racist'- Mission fully accomplished. This is the logic and reason behind its usage.
BBC and other leftist media websites could do very will without the 'Extremist' descriptor. But they deliberately shove this word in, in order to help the peaceful muslims. Praise be upon the subtle media stratagems.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Krypteia
|509,956
|Islamic State rule sparks a backlash against Islam
|1 hr
|Rua
|2
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|2 hr
|PayupSucka
|134
|I Read EVIL QURAN Many times & I FOUND it DEMONIC (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|MohMad ur ToyEREC...
|69
|Sadiq Khan may resign as mayor of London over T...
|3 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|19
|Alexandre Bissonnette a PATRIOT ?
|3 hr
|nosupremecist
|10
|Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusi...
|3 hr
|Commander Cody
|15
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC