Anwar-ul-Islam repositions
T he leadership of Anwar-ul-Islam Movement of Nigeria, has inaugurated a new Missionary Board and other ten Schools Boards of Governors for the spiritual and educational development of the foremost Islamic body. Both boards were constituted by the National Executive Council of the movement last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump President of USA elected by the People, S...
|2 min
|Kill muzz b4 they...
|8
|Always trust a Muslim
|2 min
|Not
|7
|Give us our jizya
|8 min
|Kill muzz b4 they...
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|15 min
|number four
|508,996
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|26 min
|Muslimes R out 2 ...
|9
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|1 hr
|Chief realist
|28
|Never trust a muslim as a friend. (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|aWalAHoo aWckbUARRGH
|64
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC