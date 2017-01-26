Anwar-ul-Islam repositions

Anwar-ul-Islam repositions

T he leadership of Anwar-ul-Islam Movement of Nigeria, has inaugurated a new Missionary Board and other ten Schools Boards of Governors for the spiritual and educational development of the foremost Islamic body. Both boards were constituted by the National Executive Council of the movement last November.

