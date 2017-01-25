Another dangerous ideological touch t...

Another dangerous ideological touch to education

Turkish Daily News

"While the Turkish Ministry of Education is still expressing its openness to hear other views, it is not too late for Turks to consider the benefits the remarkably tolerant curriculum that exists today and to lobby for it," ends an opinion article sent to me by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Tolerance in School Education . The article by Dr. Eldad Pardo and Marcus Sheff is an interesting read, as it basically underlines that the Turkish school curriculum has remained relatively immune to ideological changes under the Justice and Development Party .

Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West
Never trust a muslim as a friend.
Tourists welcome
Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s expected to...
President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
PEDOPHILE ILLITERATE Mohamad the LAST FAKE PROPHET
Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
