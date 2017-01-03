Annual ACLU Chapter Meeting with Panel on Islam in Post-Election...
In the weeks following the election of Donald Trump, civil rights organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union reported a huge uptick in donations. With one more week left before inauguration, the Berkeley North East Bay chapter of ACLU will congregate this Saturday to discuss Islam and Muslim Americans in Trump's America.
