Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida airport shooter as investigation continues
There are 1 comment on the Anchorage Daily News story from Yesterday, titled Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida airport shooter as investigation continues. In it, Anchorage Daily News reports that:
Anchorage's only mosque found itself fielding calls in recent days from people wondering if Esteban Santiago - the 26-year-old accused of killing five people at a Fort Lauderdale airport baggage claim - had ties to the mosque, after unsubstantiated reports surfaced online linking him to radical Islam. "We have no connection with this guy whatsoever," said Barbour, who works as a physician.
#1 Yesterday
As usual, just because 1 criminal is muslim, to these racist hatemongers ALL muslims are criminals!
But when it is a criminal christian ... they're quick to point out that ... "he is no true christian" !
Hypocrites!
