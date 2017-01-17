An Indian Islamic scholar, Dr Zohurul...

An Indian Islamic scholar, Dr Zohurul Hoque, passed away in Oman on Wednesday.

Dr Zohurul Hoque had earned recognition from the Jeddah University of Saudi Arabia as the only translator in the world to have translated the Holy Quran in three different languages. Photo-Supplied Dr Zohurul Hoque had earned recognition from the Jeddah University of Saudi Arabia as the only translator in the world to have translated the Holy Quran in three different languages.

