An American Mosque is a groundbreaking documentary about religious freedom and the struggle against intolerance set in a rural California town. Sparked by the destruction of a mosque, we witness how a community responds to hate through painful but ultimately positive discussions about the perception of Islam in America and our responsibility to defend everyone's Constitutional right to worship.

