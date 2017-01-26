All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's Muslim entry curbs

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to chair the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 29, 2017 As President Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and barring visas for travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries continued to send shock waves across the US, Europe and Middle East Sunday, Israeli ministers maintained complete silence over the move. While a number of cabinet members offered reasons as to why they preferred not to respond, or why they felt it would be inappropriate to do so, every single one of the 22 ministers either declined or did not acknowledge repeated requests from The Times of Israel to comment on the issue.

