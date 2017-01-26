All Israeli ministers remain silent o...

All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's Muslim entry curbs

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to chair the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 29, 2017 As President Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and barring visas for travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries continued to send shock waves across the US, Europe and Middle East Sunday, Israeli ministers maintained complete silence over the move. While a number of cabinet members offered reasons as to why they preferred not to respond, or why they felt it would be inappropriate to do so, every single one of the 22 ministers either declined or did not acknowledge repeated requests from The Times of Israel to comment on the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's 'extreme vetting' order may violate the... 8 min spud 11
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 25 min topgirl 509,561
Why is there no punishment in the quran for ani... 28 min The Anti-Muhammad 2
Why did MUHAMMAD LOVE PIG SEX? 29 min The Anti-Muhammad 1
KEEP the MUSLIMS OUT OF USA & EUROPE! 34 min The Anti-Muhammad 2
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 44 min Brexit 85
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 46 min Afrikan American 48
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC