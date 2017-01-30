There are on the Anchorage Daily News story from 8 hrs ago, titled Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and uncertainty. In it, Anchorage Daily News reports that:

Demonstrators gather outside Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Saturday in response to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Why? Because, like many Americans, I come from a foreign country and, like some, I was born a Muslim.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.