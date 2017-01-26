Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to discuss God, Islam, and Peace
Hundreds of Kiwi Muslims will gather at their south Auckland mosque over the Auckland anniversary weekend. The occasion for this gathering is to celebrate the annual Ahmadiyya Convention or 'Jalsa Salana', an annual event first started over a hundred years ago by the community's founder Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, in the small Indian village of Qadian.
