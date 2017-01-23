Accepting Responsibility to Build Our...

Accepting Responsibility to Build Our Community

Read more: Final Call

As a student of the most Honorable Elijah Muhammad, I could never thank Allah enough for his intervention in our affairs in the person of Master Fard Muhammad the Great Mahdi, who came among us and raised from among us His Messenger, whom all will soon know as the promised Messiah, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. When Jesus knew that the hour had approached, he was in the garden praying until sweat fell from his brow like blood and when he got up from his prayer he went out and the disciples had fallen asleep.

