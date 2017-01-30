Academic Malfeasance: Nine Errors in ...

Academic Malfeasance: Nine Errors in Three Pages

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daniel Pipes

Here we go again: Another professor dealing with the Middle East or Islam who can't get basic facts right. This time, it's one Todd H. Green, associate professor of religion at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and author of The Fear of Islam: An Introduction to Islamophobia in the West .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daniel Pipes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feminists chant Allahu Akbar - Must watch 10 min sfjn 1
Muslims want to repeat Medina in Europe,USA wit... 28 min Dawn of Reality 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 34 min J_a_n 509,780
News The Christian God loves sexual immorality 47 min Alvah 11
News Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusi... 1 hr Bombardier 6
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 2 hr Joel 256,402
I read Quran and fell in love with it. 2 hr JESUS IS 20
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 4 hr Autistic mormon 101
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC