73 Muslim Students Punished Over Devotion
Seventy-three Muslim students at the St. Vincent College of Education in Yendi, Northern Region, have been punished for failing to attend morning devotion. Information available to this paper indicates that examinations had been suspended until the punishment had been executed by the students.
