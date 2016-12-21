Updated 3 mins ago

Updated 3 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Indian Express

Targeting the All India Muslim Personal Law Board over the issue of 'triple talaq', Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar Saturday accused the organisation of turning itself into a "male personal law board which is only interested in oppressing women". "Islam calls for gender equality and not gender oppression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch... 8 min Rosa_Winkel 6
News Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Chr... 1 hr Jesus h Christ 22
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr J_a_n 505,957
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Dragnet52 256,174
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 1 hr Qasooma 22
News Islam shows fastest growing religion on earth: ... (Nov '06) 2 hr Abdull 1,476
News Farrakhan: The most consistent Black man you know 4 hr Jesus h Christ 8
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC