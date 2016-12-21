There are on the Turkish Daily News story from Thursday, titled Ultranationalist group hold man dressed as Santa Claus at gunpoint to protest Christmas celebrations. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:

A group of men from the youth group of the ultranationalist Alperen Hearts protested Christmas and New Year's celebrations in Turkey by holding a man dressed as Santa Claus at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the Nazilli district of the western province of Ayd n. The men were dressed in "efe" traditional clothes and danced to the traditional "zeybek" dance, while the locals were watching in shock.

