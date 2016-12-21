Ultranationalist group hold man dressed as Santa Claus at gunpoint to protest Christmas celebrations
There are 6 comments on the Turkish Daily News story from Thursday, titled Ultranationalist group hold man dressed as Santa Claus at gunpoint to protest Christmas celebrations. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:
A group of men from the youth group of the ultranationalist Alperen Hearts protested Christmas and New Year's celebrations in Turkey by holding a man dressed as Santa Claus at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the Nazilli district of the western province of Ayd n. The men were dressed in "efe" traditional clothes and danced to the traditional "zeybek" dance, while the locals were watching in shock.
#1 7 hrs ago
The guy was probably trying to entice children when he got caught.
#2 6 hrs ago
Naw! They won't let TOM wear a Santa suit. He can wear girls clothes, with bra, but no any holiday attire.
UK
#4 5 hrs ago
You got your deserved payback coming.
#5 5 hrs ago
Well, don't just lay there with your Imam sitting on your face. Come on down. Try the payback route like a real man.
#6 3 hrs ago
Whenever I feel lonely and sad, I call my dog - Mandy, lift up her tail, and put my tongue in herAss. This makes me feel awesome and she loves it too.
France
#7 3 hrs ago
Poor little jag off. You just can't get to me. Because I just don't care.
I control your life now, Nancy.
