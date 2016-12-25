UK Atheism Spike

UK Atheism Spike

The number of Brits who say they actively do not believe in any god or higher spiritual power has shot up five points, from 33 to 38 per cent in a single year despite the continuing ascendancy of Islam. The annual poll of 1,595 adults, taken on December 18th and 19th, also found that people who voted against Brexit were much more likely to have no faith, with 45 per cent of not believing in any god or spiritual being, against 35 per cent among those who voted to leave the European Union.

