Trump Team Seeks Names of Officials Working to Counter Violent Extremism
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked two Cabinet departments for the names of government officials working on programs to counter violent extremism, according to a document seen by Reuters and U.S. officials. The requests to the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security involve a set of programs that seek to prevent violence by extremists of any stripe, including recruitment by militant Islamist groups within the United States and abroad.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha
|20 min
|Jesus h Christ
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|27 min
|Jesus h Christ
|505,903
|The last prayer?
|37 min
|Jesus h Christ
|5
|Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
|45 min
|Jesus h Christ
|14
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|57 min
|Jesus h Christ
|256,168
|Muslims failing to integrate
|1 hr
|Mo ham head
|4
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Mo ham head
|55
