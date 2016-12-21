Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader Of Party Founded By Nazis
There are 1 comment on the Switched story from Wednesday, titled Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader Of Party Founded By Nazis.
General Mike Flynn, Donald Trump's pick to serve as his national security adviser, met several weeks ago with Heinz-Christian Strache, the head of Austria's anti-immigrant Freedom Party, which was founded after World War II by former Nazis. Strache described the meeting, which was first reported by The New York Times, on his Facebook page , where he also announced signing a "cooperation pact" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
London, UK
#1 Wednesday
Two divisions of the nazi SS were comprised of muslims. One of the divisions was volunteers fighting for the Nazis against democrats & Jews.
The Ba'ath party & the Muslim brotherhood both have nazi connections.
Iran held a holocaust denial exhibition to which they invited KKK & BNP members.
Izlam= Nazism
