Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader Of Party Founded By Nazis

There are 1 comment on the Switched story from Wednesday, titled Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader Of Party Founded By Nazis. In it, Switched reports that:

General Mike Flynn, Donald Trump's pick to serve as his national security adviser, met several weeks ago with Heinz-Christian Strache, the head of Austria's anti-immigrant Freedom Party, which was founded after World War II by former Nazis. Strache described the meeting, which was first reported by The New York Times, on his Facebook page , where he also announced signing a "cooperation pact" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Brexit

London, UK

#1 Wednesday
Two divisions of the nazi SS were comprised of muslims. One of the divisions was volunteers fighting for the Nazis against democrats & Jews.
The Ba'ath party & the Muslim brotherhood both have nazi connections.
Iran held a holocaust denial exhibition to which they invited KKK & BNP members.

Izlam= Nazism

Chicago, IL

