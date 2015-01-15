There are on the Indian Muslim Statements story from Monday Dec 19, titled Time for the Ummah to unite, and yes it is possible. In it, Indian Muslim Statements reports that:

Both for the unity of the Ummah and for peace within it as well as peace with other faiths, a liberal and tolerant attitude is essential. I am returning to this column after a long while, in circumstances that are far from pleasant.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.