Time for the Ummah to unite, and yes ...

Time for the Ummah to unite, and yes it is possible

There are 15 comments on the Indian Muslim Statements story from Monday Dec 19, titled Time for the Ummah to unite, and yes it is possible. In it, Indian Muslim Statements reports that:

Both for the unity of the Ummah and for peace within it as well as peace with other faiths, a liberal and tolerant attitude is essential. I am returning to this column after a long while, in circumstances that are far from pleasant.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
High_End PR Consultant
#1 Monday Dec 19
Muslims of all denominations should unite and make a solid front against racism and islamophobia.

Judged:

6

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FORUM FOOL Khan

Regina, Canada

#2 Monday Dec 19
High_End PR Consultant wrote:
Muslims of all denominations should unite and make a solid front against racism and islamophobia.
Muslims love slaughtering each other too much...hope it never stops.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Dallas, TX

#3 Monday Dec 19
High_End PR Consultant wrote:
Muslims of all denominations should unite and make a solid front against racism and islamophobia.
I agree with you 110%

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
number four

France

#4 Monday Dec 19
Time for all of you darkies to unite on the end of my shaft.
on your knees and open wide.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Dallas, TX

#5 Monday Dec 19
FORUM FOOL Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

Muslims love slaughtering each other too much...hope it never stops.
Actually, it all started with the unjust, senseless and violent American military attack on the innocent people of Iraq.

We must accept that it was a gigantic mistake.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Old Pom

“Tell it as it is.”

Since: Jun 12

6,207

Carrum Downs, Australia

#6 Monday Dec 19
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

Actually, it all started with the unjust, senseless and violent American military attack on the innocent people of Iraq.

We must accept that it was a gigantic mistake.
Over 670 million non-Muslims massacred since the birth of Islam
These numbers keep increasing all the time when more forgotten figures from history keeps being added.

To the total numbers we have updated over 80 million Christians killed by Muslims in 500 years in the Balkan states, Hungary, Ukraine, Russia.

We are missing numbers on the Islamic genocide of Jews, a continuous goal in Islam for 1,400 years.

Then we have India. The official estimate number of Muslim slaughters of Hindus is 80 million. However, Muslim historian Firistha (b. 1570) wrote (in either Tarikh-i Firishta or the Gulshan-i Ibrahim) that Muslims slaughtered over 400 million Hindus up to the peak of Islamic rule of India, bringing the Hindu population down from 600 mil to 200 million at the time.

With these new additions the Muslim genocide of non-Muslims since the birth of Mohammed would be over 669 million murders.

https://themuslimissue.wordpress.com/2015/06/ ...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CantHideTheTruth

Since: Feb 10

18,643

Brighton, UK

#7 Monday Dec 19
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

Actually, it all started with the unjust, senseless and violent American military attack on the innocent people of Iraq.

We must accept that it was a gigantic mistake.
You're being economical with the truth, it was a coalition of countries that attacked Iraq, why was that?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christine in Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

#8 Tuesday Dec 20
CantHideTheTruth wrote:
... it was a coalition of countries that attacked Iraq, why was that?
That's a joke!

And YOU are a liar !

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Fort Worth, TX

#10 Tuesday
High_End PR Consultant wrote:
Muslims of all denominations should unite and make a solid front against racism and islamophobia.
If the Muslim world is constantly threatened by the Trump, Modi, Putin and Netanyahu, then they should develop the most sophisticated Nuclear bombs to protect themselves.
The Nuclear non proliferation treaty has failed.
It is about time to prepare for WW3.
We have seen the merciless massacre of Muslims in Aleppo, Burma, Palestine and Kashmir. And the UN or USA did absolutely nothing to stop it.

OR

We should have a world conference and resolve the injustices commuted by the powerful countries on the poor nations.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Fort Worth, TX

#11 Tuesday
CantHideTheTruth wrote:
<quoted text>

You're being economical with the truth, it was a coalition of countries that attacked Iraq, why was that?
When the US intelligence clearly indicated that Iraq had no nuclear weapons, then why did Bush attacked Iraq with shock and awe and bombed approx. half a million innocent people to miserable death?
Was it to settle a personal difference between Bush and Saddam?

Now Iraq has become a bigger Iran, another bigger enemy of America.
Why are the American leaders so dumb-headed?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CantHideTheTruth

Since: Feb 10

18,643

Birmingham, UK

#12 Wednesday
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

When the US intelligence clearly indicated that Iraq had no nuclear weapons, then why did Bush attacked Iraq with shock and awe and bombed approx. half a million innocent people to miserable death?
Was it to settle a personal difference between Bush and Saddam?

Now Iraq has become a bigger Iran, another bigger enemy of America.
Why are the American leaders so dumb-headed?
As usual people like you conveniently forget that saddam attacked Kuwait, which in turn, was the beginning of the end for him and Iraq. After the Iraqi troops were kicked out of kuwait, sanctions were imposed by the coalition.
Why is it you never mention Kuwait?
Why is it you never mention the atrocities committed by iraqi troops in Kuwait?
Why is it that you never mention the coalition and that some of its members were islamic arab countries?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#13 Wednesday
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

When the US intelligence clearly indicated that Iraq had no nuclear weapons, then why did Bush attacked Iraq with shock and awe and bombed approx. half a million innocent people to miserable death?
Was it to settle a personal difference between Bush and Saddam?

Now Iraq has become a bigger Iran, another bigger enemy of America.
Why are the American leaders so dumb-headed?
SalaamZ ! Khan. in all truth , the U.S.A. should leave the mid east as so many of their lying politicians have promised to do and fail'd! The U.N. Should remove itself also.they are as useful as doorknobs are for the handless! The World Wide Ummah could then flex its mighty muscle and quash the rebellions of Sociopathic pretenders and restore order in Islaam. Enough of this interferance by the west and her impotent minions. CheerZ

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Brexit

London, UK

#14 Wednesday
High_End PR Consultant wrote:
Muslims of all denominations should unite and make a solid front against racism and islamophobia.
All on muslims should unite and make a solid front against racism, Izlam and killers of people for thought crimes.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Romeo

New York, NY

#15 Wednesday
CantHideTheTruth wrote:
... you conveniently forget that saddam attacked Kuwait ..
Saddam was only taking back what was a legitimate Iraqi province, and you are a filthy lying syphilitic sow!

Disgusting bustards like you need and DESERVE to have some sense of honesty KNOCKED into your empty skull !

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CantHideTheTruth

Since: Feb 10

18,643

Brighton, UK

#16 Wednesday
Romeo wrote:
<quoted text>

Saddam was only taking back what was a legitimate Iraqi province, and you are a filthy lying syphilitic sow!

Disgusting bustards like you need and DESERVE to have some sense of honesty KNOCKED into your empty skull !
Yeah you keep thinking that retard. I suppose next you will show evidence of Kuwaits slant drilling and the reciept for the 14 billion dollars iraq paid back to Kuwait, lmfao.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Rudolpho Laspari 505,542
News Dubuque's first mosque opens 28 min Zam Zam 11
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 44 min Joel 256,124
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 50 min Old Pom 12
Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha 1 hr IslamFASTESTdying... 6
News Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b... 1 hr Faith 5
News Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For... 2 hr Faith 5
Islam now is the fastest religion in the world 4 hr Old Pom 48
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,661

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC