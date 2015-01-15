Time for the Ummah to unite, and yes it is possible
Both for the unity of the Ummah and for peace within it as well as peace with other faiths, a liberal and tolerant attitude is essential. I am returning to this column after a long while, in circumstances that are far from pleasant.
#1 Monday Dec 19
Muslims of all denominations should unite and make a solid front against racism and islamophobia.
Regina, Canada
#2 Monday Dec 19
Muslims love slaughtering each other too much...hope it never stops.
#3 Monday Dec 19
I agree with you 110%
France
#4 Monday Dec 19
Time for all of you darkies to unite on the end of my shaft.
on your knees and open wide.
#5 Monday Dec 19
Actually, it all started with the unjust, senseless and violent American military attack on the innocent people of Iraq.
We must accept that it was a gigantic mistake.
“Tell it as it is.”
Since: Jun 12
6,207
Carrum Downs, Australia
#6 Monday Dec 19
Over 670 million non-Muslims massacred since the birth of Islam
These numbers keep increasing all the time when more forgotten figures from history keeps being added.
To the total numbers we have updated over 80 million Christians killed by Muslims in 500 years in the Balkan states, Hungary, Ukraine, Russia.
We are missing numbers on the Islamic genocide of Jews, a continuous goal in Islam for 1,400 years.
Then we have India. The official estimate number of Muslim slaughters of Hindus is 80 million. However, Muslim historian Firistha (b. 1570) wrote (in either Tarikh-i Firishta or the Gulshan-i Ibrahim) that Muslims slaughtered over 400 million Hindus up to the peak of Islamic rule of India, bringing the Hindu population down from 600 mil to 200 million at the time.
With these new additions the Muslim genocide of non-Muslims since the birth of Mohammed would be over 669 million murders.
https://themuslimissue.wordpress.com/2015/06/ ...
Since: Feb 10
18,643
Brighton, UK
#7 Monday Dec 19
You're being economical with the truth, it was a coalition of countries that attacked Iraq, why was that?
#8 Tuesday Dec 20
That's a joke!
And YOU are a liar !
#10 Tuesday
If the Muslim world is constantly threatened by the Trump, Modi, Putin and Netanyahu, then they should develop the most sophisticated Nuclear bombs to protect themselves.
The Nuclear non proliferation treaty has failed.
It is about time to prepare for WW3.
We have seen the merciless massacre of Muslims in Aleppo, Burma, Palestine and Kashmir. And the UN or USA did absolutely nothing to stop it.
OR
We should have a world conference and resolve the injustices commuted by the powerful countries on the poor nations.
#11 Tuesday
When the US intelligence clearly indicated that Iraq had no nuclear weapons, then why did Bush attacked Iraq with shock and awe and bombed approx. half a million innocent people to miserable death?
Was it to settle a personal difference between Bush and Saddam?
Now Iraq has become a bigger Iran, another bigger enemy of America.
Why are the American leaders so dumb-headed?
Since: Feb 10
18,643
Birmingham, UK
#12 Wednesday
As usual people like you conveniently forget that saddam attacked Kuwait, which in turn, was the beginning of the end for him and Iraq. After the Iraqi troops were kicked out of kuwait, sanctions were imposed by the coalition.
Why is it you never mention Kuwait?
Why is it you never mention the atrocities committed by iraqi troops in Kuwait?
Why is it that you never mention the coalition and that some of its members were islamic arab countries?
#13 Wednesday
SalaamZ ! Khan. in all truth , the U.S.A. should leave the mid east as so many of their lying politicians have promised to do and fail'd! The U.N. Should remove itself also.they are as useful as doorknobs are for the handless! The World Wide Ummah could then flex its mighty muscle and quash the rebellions of Sociopathic pretenders and restore order in Islaam. Enough of this interferance by the west and her impotent minions. CheerZ
London, UK
#14 Wednesday
All on muslims should unite and make a solid front against racism, Izlam and killers of people for thought crimes.
#15 Wednesday
Saddam was only taking back what was a legitimate Iraqi province, and you are a filthy lying syphilitic sow!
Disgusting bustards like you need and DESERVE to have some sense of honesty KNOCKED into your empty skull !
Since: Feb 10
18,643
Brighton, UK
#16 Wednesday
Yeah you keep thinking that retard. I suppose next you will show evidence of Kuwaits slant drilling and the reciept for the 14 billion dollars iraq paid back to Kuwait, lmfao.
