'The Way Of The Strangers' Explores T...

'The Way Of The Strangers' Explores The Pull Of ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: National Public Radio

Graeme Wood may be known as a journalist, but don't be fooled: He is a serious student of Islam. His articles on the so-called Islamic State have generated controversy, because he says the group should not be dismissed as deviants who know nothing about Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 7 min Barros 337
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 24 min Vaya con Christos 505,963
Putin's Russia: An evil empire 2 hr Jesus h Christ 11
News Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch... 3 hr No peace for liars 9
Muslims are Peacemakers. 4 hr george whyte 35
News Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Chr... 5 hr sunny 23
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 7 hr Dragnet52 256,174
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC