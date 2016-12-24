'The Way Of The Strangers' Explores The Pull Of ISIS
Graeme Wood may be known as a journalist, but don't be fooled: He is a serious student of Islam. His articles on the so-called Islamic State have generated controversy, because he says the group should not be dismissed as deviants who know nothing about Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|7 min
|Barros
|337
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|24 min
|Vaya con Christos
|505,963
|Putin's Russia: An evil empire
|2 hr
|Jesus h Christ
|11
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|3 hr
|No peace for liars
|9
|Muslims are Peacemakers.
|4 hr
|george whyte
|35
|Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Chr...
|5 hr
|sunny
|23
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,174
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC