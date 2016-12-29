The Nuclear Option: NY Times Trolls Christians - on Christmas
Just imagine it is one of the holiest days of the Muslim calendar and The New York Times decides to "celebrate" the occasion by asking incredulous questions aimed at obliterating the very foundation of the entire religion of Islam. Did he really pray with Jesus, Abraham and Moses, all of whom lived hundreds and hundreds of years before Muhammad was born? Did Muhammad really ascend into heaven from the Dome of the Rock at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, accompanied by the angel Gabriel? Perhaps the Old Gray Lady simply fears for her life and does not want her shiny glass louvered building off Times Square reduced to rubble.
