There are on the Vanguard story from 15 hrs ago, titled Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance for men, women. In it, Vanguard reports that:

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, yesterday, voiced his opposition to a bill seeking to ensure men and women have equal inheritance rights. The Sultan said that the bill, which seeks equality for male and female children in the sharing of inherited family wealth or property, is against Islamic religion and, therefore, unacceptable to Muslims.

