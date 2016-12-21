Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inh...

Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance for men, women

There are 1 comment on the Vanguard story from 15 hrs ago, titled Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance for men, women. In it, Vanguard reports that:

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, yesterday, voiced his opposition to a bill seeking to ensure men and women have equal inheritance rights. The Sultan said that the bill, which seeks equality for male and female children in the sharing of inherited family wealth or property, is against Islamic religion and, therefore, unacceptable to Muslims.

Aristotle

Netherlands

#1 9 hrs ago
In a way he is right, equality between man and women is unislamic. I wish those stupid Western women who converts to Islam knew about Islam.
Chicago, IL

