Snatched in the night, Pakistani girl is enslaved for a debt
In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, Pakistani Hindu Jeevti sits in her husband's house in Pyaro Lundh, Pakistan. The night Jeevti disappeared, her family slept outside to escape Pakistan's brutal summer heat; in the morning she was gone, snatched by a wealthy landlord to whom her parents owed $1,000 dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha
|20 min
|Jesus h Christ
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|26 min
|Jesus h Christ
|505,903
|The last prayer?
|36 min
|Jesus h Christ
|5
|Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
|44 min
|Jesus h Christ
|14
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|57 min
|Jesus h Christ
|256,168
|Muslims failing to integrate
|1 hr
|Mo ham head
|4
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Mo ham head
|55
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC