Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Israel Because He's A Muslim'
There are 9 comments on the Right Wing News story from Saturday, titled Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Israel Because He's A Muslim'. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
This is quite a bold proclamation that is sure to draw plenty of criticism from the other side of the aisle, despite the rumor beginning with Hillary Clinton. Republican Former Illinois Representative turned talk so host Joe Walsh called Obama out for his blatant hatred for the small nation of Israel and told people what he believes is the root of that hatred: Islam.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Hanoi, Vietnam
#1 Sunday
Obama is a very HOT muslim.I would love to have his BBC. Unfortunately, I am a lesbian.
France
#3 Sunday
Jesus has smited my boyhood with his bungRod
#4 Sunday
Obama has been one of the best presidents in US history.
London, UK
#6 17 hrs ago
Yeah, he gave BILLIONS of dollars to Iran who hates the US for their nukes.
#7 17 hrs ago
He's also committed a historic record $38 billion to Israel over the next decade.
What's has Israel done to deserve that sum of American taxpayers funding? Israel does not even host a US military facility
Tokyo, Japan
#8 15 hrs ago
Israel is a tiny spec on the map surrounded by enemies. Iran is vowed to destroy Israel. Ain't gonna happen.
Amos 9:15
15 I will plant them in their land, And no longer shall they be pulled up From the land I have given them," Says the LORD your God.
#9 14 hrs ago
How's that relevant to American taxpayers contributing $38 billion to Israel or substantiate the idea Obama hates Israel?
Israel's security problem doesn't impact citizens of the United States here in America.
What's justifies sacrificing American GIs for the state of Israel or any other country who has practices contrary to American values and principles?
Israel
#10 14 hrs ago
It's relevant because your time is rapidly running out.
Isaiah 11:12
12 He will set up a banner for the nations, And will assemble the outcasts of Israel, And gather together the dispersed of Judah From the four corners of the earth.
Luke 21:32
32 Assuredly, I say to you, this generation will by no means pass away till all things take place.
#11 10 hrs ago
Amos 9:15 . Israel forever , Islam go to hell along with Muhammad the pig rapist murderer
