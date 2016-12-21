Remembering the 'treason' of Mehmet Akif

Remembering the 'treason' of Mehmet Akif

2016-12-21

Yesterday, Dec. 27, was the anniversary of the loss of a prominent figure in Turkish history: Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the poet who wrote the national anthem. Naturally, many remembered him, especially Islamists and religious conservatives who sympathize with Ersoy for his Islamic credentials.

