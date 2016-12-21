Prominent Trump Voter Claims Cyberbullying by Georgetown Professor
Asra Nomani, a Muslim woman who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 general election and explained her decision in a Nov. 10 Washington Post opinion piece, claims that she has been subjected to online harassment by Georgetown University Association Professor C. Christine Fair. An advocate for liberal Islam, Nomani - who has taught journalism at Georgetown and is co-director of the Daniel Pearl Project - sent a Dec. 23 letter to the university's School of Foreign Service, where Fair teaches: "I would like to pursue my Dec. 2, 2016, complaint, related to Professor Christine Fair's harassment, abuse, hate and cyber-bullying against me on public forums.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Just a guy
|506,409
|JEWS were D Palestinians NOT Landgrabber Arabs! (Sep '15)
|21 min
|inSLAM u REST nPEACE
|28
|Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN...
|46 min
|inSLAM u REST nPEACE
|3
|PROOF XTIANITY SWEEPING the GLOBE-Islam Fastest...
|52 min
|inSLAM u REST nPEACE
|3
|One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity
|55 min
|George Hayes
|11
|How can we stop Racism in America?
|59 min
|inSLAM u REST nPEACE
|21
|PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|inSLAM u REST nPEACE
|51
|Muslims are Peacemakers.
|1 hr
|inSLAM u REST nPEACE
|69
