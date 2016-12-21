Prominent Trump Voter Claims Cyberbul...

Prominent Trump Voter Claims Cyberbullying by Georgetown Professor

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The George Towner

Asra Nomani, a Muslim woman who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 general election and explained her decision in a Nov. 10 Washington Post opinion piece, claims that she has been subjected to online harassment by Georgetown University Association Professor C. Christine Fair. An advocate for liberal Islam, Nomani - who has taught journalism at Georgetown and is co-director of the Daniel Pearl Project - sent a Dec. 23 letter to the university's School of Foreign Service, where Fair teaches: "I would like to pursue my Dec. 2, 2016, complaint, related to Professor Christine Fair's harassment, abuse, hate and cyber-bullying against me on public forums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The George Towner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Just a guy 506,409
JEWS were D Palestinians NOT Landgrabber Arabs! (Sep '15) 21 min inSLAM u REST nPEACE 28
Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN... 46 min inSLAM u REST nPEACE 3
PROOF XTIANITY SWEEPING the GLOBE-Islam Fastest... 52 min inSLAM u REST nPEACE 3
News One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity 55 min George Hayes 11
How can we stop Racism in America? 59 min inSLAM u REST nPEACE 21
PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13) 1 hr inSLAM u REST nPEACE 51
Muslims are Peacemakers. 1 hr inSLAM u REST nPEACE 69
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC