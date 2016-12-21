Prominent Trump Voter Claims Cyberbullying by Georgetown Professor

Asra Nomani, a Muslim woman who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 general election and explained her decision in a Nov. 10 Washington Post opinion piece, claims that she has been subjected to online harassment by Georgetown University Association Professor C. Christine Fair. An advocate for liberal Islam, Nomani - who has taught journalism at Georgetown and is co-director of the Daniel Pearl Project - sent a Dec. 23 letter to the university's School of Foreign Service, where Fair teaches: "I would like to pursue my Dec. 2, 2016, complaint, related to Professor Christine Fair's harassment, abuse, hate and cyber-bullying against me on public forums.

