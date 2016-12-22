There are on the Townhall story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not Forget to Remember Prophet Muhammad. In it, Townhall reports that:

While speaking on the British radio show " Thought for the Day ," the future King of Britain, Prince Charles, said that Christians should be more mindful of Islam and Muhammad during the holidays. "Normally at Christmas we think of the Birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Townhall.