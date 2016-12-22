Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not Forget to Remember Prophet Muhammad
There are 32 comments on the Townhall story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not Forget to Remember Prophet Muhammad. In it, Townhall reports that:
While speaking on the British radio show " Thought for the Day ," the future King of Britain, Prince Charles, said that Christians should be more mindful of Islam and Muhammad during the holidays. "Normally at Christmas we think of the Birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 Thursday Dec 22
The Prince is an ass.
A world class fool and adulterer he is spewing nonsense about evil dirty Islam.
Even his mother should be embarrassed.
|
#2 Thursday Dec 22
Well, he still is a Prince and you still are a bum !
|
#9 Thursday
Let me teabag your nutsack, Cowboy!
|
Regina, Canada
|
#11 Thursday
Islam can't prevail over anything. It's a joke.
The cult can't even control Muslims killing Muslims. Well, that's a good thing.
Can we have more of that , please?
|
#12 Thursday
I respect the Royalty in England, esp. Her royal highness and Prince Charles. They are kind hearted human beings and have offered refuge to many homeless people a place in England to live and grow.
|
#15 Friday
Colors lives matters B.P
|
United States
|
#16 Friday
Senseless and hate filled statements says a lot about Brexit.
His arguments and statements are very prejudiced and make no sense
|
London, UK
|
#17 Friday
You are replying to Velupillai Prabhakaran and you talk about me. Why? Ah well that is your mentality. You are obsessed with a man who goes into a cave and says god spoke to him so why should you now reply to Velupillai and think it is me.
|
“Tell it as it is.”
Since: Jun 12
6,211
Cranbourne, Australia
|
#18 Friday
Sorry mate, but your post actually exposes you for what you are...again.
Brexit actually pays attention to facts, makes logical arguments and exposes what you would prefer to not be known.
Now.. About that apostasy question..
|
United States
|
#19 Friday
Remembering Prophet Muhammad as a camel shit eater and camel piss drinker. Prophet Muhammad molested little children , young girls & Guys . Curse his name every chance you have.
|
#20 Friday
He pee's poop's, and puts undies on. He is a human being. "Royality" while implying greatness, is a fig newton of their imagination. Death follows us all.
|
United States
|
#21 Friday
Whom are you trying to fool?
Writing anti-Islam trash with a Muslim screen name.
Ask for forgiveness and be saved.
|
#22 Friday
You going to mess around and get shot mess with prophet Muhammad you need to stay on the porch you SNOW Monkey
|
#23 Friday
So, are you volunteering to be the shooter?
At Christmas, we will have more ham ed.
|
Krasnodar, Russia
|
#24 Friday
You do know that overconfidence at this point is suicidal, don't you? Why do you always try to help muslims by downplaying the islamic threat? Islam can very well prevail. 57 countries are under islam's control already. So I would suggest you to stop being cocky and arrogant.
|
#25 Friday
Prince Charles is still a prince, because his momma knows he's not king material.
|
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|
#26 Friday
Berlin muslim truck terrorist Anis Amri has been shot dead after a gunfight with police in Milan in the early hours of this morning.
In other news, hundreds of muslims were born since this berlin attack, who will subsequently be conditioned with the same islam, and they will therefore, multiply the same islam legally--with non-muslim state protection---thereby producing more Anis Amris in the future, and the process will continue perpetually, consequently rendering the elimination of Anis Amri futile.
Enjoy.
|
#27 Friday
TOM you need to lift your smelly SUNNI fatass off the couch and come on south if your COPD don't kill ya before you reach the Greyhound station.
You come, I want to rip that curly beard off your chin, TOM!
|
Kremlin-bicÃªtre, France
|
#28 Friday
Here's the forum fool everyone. Owing to his schizophrenia, he calls everyone tom, including those who are anti-muslim. Just laugh at him and play with him. Watch, now I will tease him. Ready? Here -
Hey monkey, in the next comment, say tom 5 times. Understood? Chop-chop!
Now watch the monkey dance, everyone. Lol!
|
Cote D'Ivoire
|
#29 Friday
If islam does prevail over europe, it will begin with england. England would be the first--not one of the first---but the first western european country to be islamicized.
The reason is that unlike other european countries, england has internalized islam, to the point that it now is seen as a part of england's fabric.
|
|
