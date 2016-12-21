Police seek 3 suspects in attempted a...

Police seek 3 suspects in attempted arson at Montreal North mosque

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: CBC News

Security camera footage shows three suspects lurking in front of the Noor Al Islam Mosque the night of Nov. 12. Montreal police are on the lookout for three suspects involved in an attempted arson at a Montreal North mosque last month. Security camera footage obtained by police shows two men and a woman lurking in front of the Noor Al Islam Mosque on the corner of Pelletier and Forest streets Nov. 12 around 10:40 p.m. The footage shows one of the men lighting an object and placing it against the wall of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Rudolpho Laspari 505,542
News Dubuque's first mosque opens 29 min Zam Zam 11
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 45 min Joel 256,124
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 51 min Old Pom 12
Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha 1 hr IslamFASTESTdying... 6
News Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b... 1 hr Faith 5
News Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For... 2 hr Faith 5
Islam now is the fastest religion in the world 4 hr Old Pom 48
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,691

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC