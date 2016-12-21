Police seek 3 suspects in attempted arson at Montreal North mosque

Security camera footage shows three suspects lurking in front of the Noor Al Islam Mosque the night of Nov. 12. Montreal police are on the lookout for three suspects involved in an attempted arson at a Montreal North mosque last month. Security camera footage obtained by police shows two men and a woman lurking in front of the Noor Al Islam Mosque on the corner of Pelletier and Forest streets Nov. 12 around 10:40 p.m. The footage shows one of the men lighting an object and placing it against the wall of the building.

