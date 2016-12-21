PM: RM200 Million Subsidy For Haj Next Year
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 - The Pilgrimage Fund Board will spend RM200 million to subsidise haj pilgrims next year compared to RM160 million this year. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the subsidy was part of the government's effort to maintain and uphold the grandeur of Islam in Malaysia and help Muslims to perform the fifth pillar of Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam embedded digitally in human palms (Aug '07)
|1 min
|Maa
|88
|New Years party invite
|1 hr
|Approaching midnite
|14
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Eric
|256,201
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Barros
|358
|How can we stop Racism in America?
|2 hr
|The gay Muslim moron
|18
|Muslims aren't thinkers
|2 hr
|Muslim Morons Club
|1
|Muslims are Peacemakers.
|4 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ...
|61
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Faith the trollin...
|506,280
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC