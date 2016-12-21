PM: RM200 Million Subsidy For Haj Next Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 - The Pilgrimage Fund Board will spend RM200 million to subsidise haj pilgrims next year compared to RM160 million this year. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the subsidy was part of the government's effort to maintain and uphold the grandeur of Islam in Malaysia and help Muslims to perform the fifth pillar of Islam.

