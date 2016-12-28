People who don't celebrate Christmas

People who don't celebrate Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

IN THE Catholic Church calendar, the "octave" of Christmas ends on the eighth day after Christmas, which is January 1st, the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God. Christmas is a Solemnity, so it is not celebrated for just 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 14 min Barros 351
If you love the Koran you're evil 27 min Brexit 24
Muslim cleric rapes 7 year old 35 min Brexit 15
There is no democracy in Izlam 37 min Brexit 8
How can we stop Racism in America? 39 min Brexit 7
Muslims are Peacemakers. 44 min Brexit 56
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 53 min DaniEl 506,121
Islam now is the fastest religion in the world 2 hr I RENOUNCE MO 101
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC