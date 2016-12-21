Pakistani girls snatched for debt pay...

Pakistani girls snatched for debt payments

There are 3 comments on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from 16 hrs ago, titled Pakistani girls snatched for debt payments. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:

In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, Hamid Brohi shows a court document as he sits with his wife Jeevti in Pyaro Lundh, Pakistan. The night Jeevti disappeared, her family slept outside to escape Pakistan's brutal summer heat; in the morning she was gone, snatched by a wealthy landlord to whom her parents owed $1,000 dollars.

TOMSMOMMA

Austin, TX

#1 6 hrs ago
Hopefully she is young and pretty enough !
I mean it's $1000.00 we're talking about !
Khan

Melbourne, Australia

#2 3 hrs ago
TOMSMOMMA wrote:
Hopefully she is young and pretty enough !
I mean it's $1000.00 we're talking about !
I would only pay $1000.00 for goat or boy.
Girl only worth $50
I RENOUNCE MO

Austin, TX

#3 3 hrs ago
Anyone cane get TOM for some old S&H Green Stamps.
Chicago, IL

