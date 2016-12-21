One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity
There are 3 comments on the The Edgefield Advertiser story from 15 hrs ago, titled One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity. In it, The Edgefield Advertiser reports that:
"A strong Muslim" - that is how the Rev. Kambiz Saghaey described himself to the congregation of Antioch Baptist Church as he spoke to them Sunday morning during their worship service the week before Christmas.
|
Netherlands
|
#1 11 hrs ago
I hope Khan read this and take the example of this brave ex Muslim and renounce evil Islam. More and more educated Muslims are changing to Christianity. One can not be educated and be a Muslim and one cannot be a woman and be a Muslim either. Though some Muslims are converting some criminals in jail, some Hollywood idiots and few in love youngsters to evil Islam many educated ones don't want to be associated with this barbaric religion of hate.
|
Melbourne, Australia
|
#2 8 hrs ago
I have been a born again Christian for over a week now.
My gay partner and I got married in an Anglican church and we exchanged cock rings.
Allah akbar.
Fcuk it,I mean Amen.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Hilarious.
Thanks, I needed a larff.
|
|
