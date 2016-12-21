One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity

One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity

There are 3 comments on the The Edgefield Advertiser story from 15 hrs ago, titled One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity. In it, The Edgefield Advertiser reports that:

"A strong Muslim" - that is how the Rev. Kambiz Saghaey described himself to the congregation of Antioch Baptist Church as he spoke to them Sunday morning during their worship service the week before Christmas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Zeus

Netherlands

#1 11 hrs ago
I hope Khan read this and take the example of this brave ex Muslim and renounce evil Islam. More and more educated Muslims are changing to Christianity. One can not be educated and be a Muslim and one cannot be a woman and be a Muslim either. Though some Muslims are converting some criminals in jail, some Hollywood idiots and few in love youngsters to evil Islam many educated ones don't want to be associated with this barbaric religion of hate.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Melbourne, Australia

#2 8 hrs ago
Zeus wrote:
I hope Khan read this and take the example of this brave ex Muslim and renounce evil Islam. More and more educated Muslims are changing to Christianity. One can not be educated and be a Muslim and one cannot be a woman and be a Muslim either. Though some Muslims are converting some criminals in jail, some Hollywood idiots and few in love youngsters to evil Islam many educated ones don't want to be associated with this barbaric religion of hate.
I have been a born again Christian for over a week now.
My gay partner and I got married in an Anglican church and we exchanged cock rings.
Allah akbar.
Fcuk it,I mean Amen.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Austin perv

Regina, Canada

#3 8 hrs ago
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>
I have been a born again Christian for over a week now.
My gay partner and I got married in an Anglican church and we exchanged cock rings.
Allah akbar.
Fcuk it,I mean Amen.
Hilarious.

Thanks, I needed a larff.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Faith Michigan 506,292
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 15 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 29
Islam now is the fastest religion in the world 23 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 106
News Inviting Muslims to Christ 25 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 14
PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13) 33 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 50
Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN... 36 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
Iranian govt disobeys allah 37 min Brexit 3
Muslims are Peacemakers. 37 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,216

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC