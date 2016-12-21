Nigeria: Sultan Urges National Assembly to Shun Anti-Islam Bills

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'adu Abubakar has urged the National Assembly and state assemblies to shun bills capable of causing religious crisis in the country. The foremost monarch, the head of Muslims in Nigeria, made the appeal yesterday in Gusau, Zamfara State at the closing ceremony of this year's state Qur'anic recitation competition organized by the state Quranic Memorisation and Tajweed board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.