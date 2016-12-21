Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
There are 4 comments on the SFGate story from Friday, titled Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family. In it, SFGate reports that:
Zoe Paknad , Food52's Account Manager, was raised by an Iranian, Muslim father and a white, Christian mother. Though Zoe's mother converted to Islam upon marriage, she still clung to certain traditions she'd known from childhood, like listening to taped sermons.
If a non-Muslim man marries a Muslim woman, he has to convert to Islam.
Why are non Muslim women so stupid to convert voluntarily?
s
DOES GOD ACCEPT FORCED, FAKE CONVERSIONS?
"I am ascending to My Father and YOUR Father, MY God and Your God" says Jesus according to the Gospel of John 20:17
was Jesus forced to say that?
