Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Fa...

Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family

There are 4 comments on the SFGate story from Friday, titled Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family. In it, SFGate reports that:

Zoe Paknad , Food52's Account Manager, was raised by an Iranian, Muslim father and a white, Christian mother. Though Zoe's mother converted to Islam upon marriage, she still clung to certain traditions she'd known from childhood, like listening to taped sermons.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,257

Location hidden
#1 Friday
If a non-Muslim man marries a Muslim woman, he has to convert to Islam.

Why are non Muslim women so stupid to convert voluntarily?

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DOES GOD ACCEPT FORCED

Australia

#2 Friday
s
DOES GOD ACCEPT FORCED, FAKE CONVERSIONS?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kebab

Saudi Arabia

#3 Friday
DOES GOD ACCEPT FORCED wrote:
s
DOES GOD ACCEPT FORCED, FAKE CONVERSIONS?
"I am ascending to My Father and YOUR Father, MY God and Your God" says Jesus according to the Gospel of John 20:17
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jesus Is

Australia

#4 Yesterday
Kebab wrote:
<quoted text>

"I am ascending to My Father and YOUR Father, MY God and Your God" says Jesus according to the Gospel of John 20:17
was Jesus forced to say that?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha 20 min Jesus h Christ 16
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 27 min Jesus h Christ 505,903
The last prayer? 37 min Jesus h Christ 5
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 45 min Jesus h Christ 14
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 57 min Jesus h Christ 256,168
Muslims failing to integrate 1 hr Mo ham head 4
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 1 hr Mo ham head 55
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC