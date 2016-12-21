Muslim youth take aim at radicalisation
There are 1 comment on the Scoop story from 6 hrs ago, titled Muslim youth take aim at radicalisation.
Muslim youth belonging to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community are taking a stand against radicalisation and extremism. In line with the teachings of true Islam, they will be gathering their members across Auckland on New Year's Day to take to the parks and beaches for a 'clean-up day' post New Year's Eve festivities.
Calgary, Canada
#1 5 hrs ago
