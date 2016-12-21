There are on the GlobalNews story from Yesterday, titled Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Christmas. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

It's the season of giving and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at community in Regina is all hands on deck this Christmas season. "In Islam, we practice that you have to be good to your neighbours, good to humanity in order to have a good relationship with God," Ahmed said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.