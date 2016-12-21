Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Christmas
There are 8 comments on the GlobalNews story from Yesterday, titled Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Christmas. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
It's the season of giving and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at community in Regina is all hands on deck this Christmas season. "In Islam, we practice that you have to be good to your neighbours, good to humanity in order to have a good relationship with God," Ahmed said.
|
MontrÃ©al, Canada
|
#3 18 hrs ago
Love thou fellow human is our credo.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#4 18 hrs ago
...as your brother muslims behead, stone, burn, rape innocents.
If you can't change the evil of Islam you're just a babbling fool.
|
Tunisia
|
#5 17 hrs ago
Why, can YOU?
Otherwise what makes you any better than her, you babbling fool!
You can't even change the evil of Christianity!
Why, just today news came out of some priest sodomizing some kids!
IN EUROPE.
|
Australia
|
#6 17 hrs ago
Shame your not a human, goat fcuker.
Merry halalmas terrorist.
|
Saint-quentin, Canada
|
#7 15 hrs ago
That's no way to talk to a lady, you filthy subhuman need to be taught some lessons in behaviour.
|
Australia
|
#8 15 hrs ago
Let us together teach this sub human a lesson my fellow goat fcuker.
Let us sodomise him like Muslims sodomise goats.
|
#9 14 hrs ago
And in Australia!
|
Australia
|
#10 14 hrs ago
I am a Muslim in Australia and I know what you mean.
The priest play with children and not with goat like our mufti do.
Let us show these infidels the way.
Goats for everyone.
Allah Akbar Admiral Akbar
|
|
