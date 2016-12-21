Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina e...

Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Christmas

There are 8 comments on the GlobalNews story from Yesterday, titled Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Christmas. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

It's the season of giving and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at community in Regina is all hands on deck this Christmas season. "In Islam, we practice that you have to be good to your neighbours, good to humanity in order to have a good relationship with God," Ahmed said.

Ahmadyya Muslima

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#3 18 hrs ago
Love thou fellow human is our credo.

Judged:

2

2

2

Muslim hypocrisy

Regina, Canada

#4 18 hrs ago
Ahmadyya Muslima wrote:
Love thou fellow human is our credo.
...as your brother muslims behead, stone, burn, rape innocents.

If you can't change the evil of Islam you're just a babbling fool.

Judged:

1

1

1

Bittu

Tunisia

#5 17 hrs ago
Muslim hypocrisy wrote:
...as your brother muslims behead, stone, burn, rape innocents.
If you can't change the evil of Islam you're just a babbling fool.
Why, can YOU?

Otherwise what makes you any better than her, you babbling fool!

You can't even change the evil of Christianity!
Why, just today news came out of some priest sodomizing some kids!

IN EUROPE.

Judged:

1

1

1

Santa

Australia

#6 17 hrs ago
Ahmadyya Muslima wrote:
Love thou fellow human is our credo.
Shame your not a human, goat fcuker.
Merry halalmas terrorist.
Canadian

Saint-quentin, Canada

#7 15 hrs ago
Santa wrote:
Shame your not a human, goat fcuker.
Merry halalmas terrorist.
That's no way to talk to a lady, you filthy subhuman need to be taught some lessons in behaviour.
Mo ham head

Australia

#8 15 hrs ago
Canadian wrote:
<quoted text>

That's no way to talk to a lady, you filthy subhuman need to be taught some lessons in behaviour.
Let us together teach this sub human a lesson my fellow goat fcuker.
Let us sodomise him like Muslims sodomise goats.

Judged:

1

Isabela

Provo, UT

#9 14 hrs ago
Bittu wrote:
<quoted text>

Why, can YOU?

Otherwise what makes you any better than her, you babbling fool!

You can't even change the evil of Christianity!
Why, just today news came out of some priest sodomizing some kids!

IN EUROPE.
And in Australia!
Mo ham head

Australia

#10 14 hrs ago
Isabela wrote:
<quoted text>

And in Australia!
I am a Muslim in Australia and I know what you mean.
The priest play with children and not with goat like our mufti do.
Let us show these infidels the way.
Goats for everyone.
Allah Akbar Admiral Akbar
Chicago, IL

