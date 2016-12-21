There are on the Ilford Recorder story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Muslim group collect hundreds of donations for Ilford homeless shelter. In it, Ilford Recorder reports that:

Every mosque in the borough and several Muslim schools have donated hundreds of items to a homeless shelter in the borough. The mosques and schools which form the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations spent their Saturday collecting for Ilford's Salvation Army night shelter.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ilford Recorder.