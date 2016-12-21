Muslim group collect hundreds of dona...

Muslim group collect hundreds of donations for Ilford homeless shelter

There are 3 comments on the Ilford Recorder story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Muslim group collect hundreds of donations for Ilford homeless shelter.

Every mosque in the borough and several Muslim schools have donated hundreds of items to a homeless shelter in the borough. The mosques and schools which form the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations spent their Saturday collecting for Ilford's Salvation Army night shelter.

Christine in Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Goes to show you can't generalize and make all Muslims terrorists.

TexasMadOn

Austin, TX

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Christine in Michigan wrote:
Goes to show you can't generalize and make all Muslims terrorists.
They will turn on the very people they "helped" the minute they think they can win. If they are not outright active in terrorism, they support terrorism. This is the way YOU have presented Muslims for years. Hateful of Christians, murders of innocent women and children, shira law scum and suicide bombers. And you gloated every time Islam struck down non-Muslims.

YOU molded what we think of Muslims today. GOOD JOB TOM!

Khan raped by Rabbeen

Regina, Canada

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Muslim charities are nearly always a mechanism to divert earnings to terrorist organizations.

