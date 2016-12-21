Muslim group collect hundreds of donations for Ilford homeless shelter
There are 3 comments on the Ilford Recorder story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Muslim group collect hundreds of donations for Ilford homeless shelter. In it, Ilford Recorder reports that:
Every mosque in the borough and several Muslim schools have donated hundreds of items to a homeless shelter in the borough. The mosques and schools which form the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations spent their Saturday collecting for Ilford's Salvation Army night shelter.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ilford Recorder.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Goes to show you can't generalize and make all Muslims terrorists.
|
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
They will turn on the very people they "helped" the minute they think they can win. If they are not outright active in terrorism, they support terrorism. This is the way YOU have presented Muslims for years. Hateful of Christians, murders of innocent women and children, shira law scum and suicide bombers. And you gloated every time Islam struck down non-Muslims.
YOU molded what we think of Muslims today. GOOD JOB TOM!
|
Regina, Canada
|
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Muslim charities are nearly always a mechanism to divert earnings to terrorist organizations.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|505,542
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|31 min
|Zam Zam
|11
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|47 min
|Joel
|256,124
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|53 min
|Old Pom
|12
|Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha
|1 hr
|IslamFASTESTdying...
|6
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|1 hr
|Faith
|5
|Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For...
|2 hr
|Faith
|5
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|4 hr
|Old Pom
|48
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC