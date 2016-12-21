Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's ...

Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, burn in hell, you all fanatics1 min ago

There are 3 comments on the India.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, burn in hell, you all fanatics1 min ago. In it, India.com reports that:

New Delhi, Dec 26: In the recent case of moral policing, India's strike bowler Mohammed Shami was criticised, trolled and abused by many Muslim extremists after he posted a picture of his gorgeous wife Hasin Jahan wearing a "sleeveless" gown. Some even went as far as advising Shami to not post such "un-Islamic" pictures of his wife.

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,265

Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
What a pretty wive this man has. The self-appointed "morale police" should go and burn in hell.
Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,265

Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
Apart from Far-Eastern people, I think that Indians are very good looking.
Ramit inma ashole

Melbourne, Australia

#3 8 hrs ago
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
Apart from Far-Eastern people, I think that Indians are very good looking.
I am gay indian muslim and am very sexy.
I smell like curry sh1t though.

Chicago, IL

