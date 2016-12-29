'Modest,' Yet 'Vibrant': New York Times Gushes...

'Modest,' Yet 'Vibrant': New York Tim...

The same liberal media that tout women's rights, gender equality, equal pay, the freedom for a woman to express herself by choosing how to dress, is the same media now pushing the narrative that "modest" Islamic fashion is the hottest style to hit the catwalks. Yes. For the moment, The New York Times has thrown their feminist beliefs out the window, opting to promote a fashion that is often viewed as oppressive to women because it forces them to cover their entire body and face for fear of receiving unwanted glances from anyone other than their husbands.

