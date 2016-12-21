Majority of Religion School Teachers ...

Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indonesia Support Sharia Law

Voice of America story from 16 hrs ago, titled Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indonesia Support Sharia Law. In it, Voice of America reports that:

"Capitalism sucks the peoples' blood" and "Uphold Sharia and Islamic government," Indonesian members of Hizbut Tahrir, a conservative Islamic group, protest against capitalism, Jakarta, Indonesia. Nearly 80 percent of Islamic education teachers in five of 34 Indonesian provinces support implementing Sharia law, according to a new survey that is causing alarm among some moderate Muslim groups.

Khan

Regina, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
Muslims sure like beheadings, amputations, death by stoning, burning, ejected off a high buildings....they're animals!

How do we rid ourselves of these barbaric vermin?

Sam

Vigo, Spain

#2 12 hrs ago
In somalia, President Sharif Ahmed, after two years of fighting, gave in to muslim demands to impose Islamic law on the country.
