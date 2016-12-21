Louisiana House candidate called for ban on businesses that employ Muslims: report
There are 4 comments on the NOLA.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Louisiana House candidate called for ban on businesses that employ Muslims: report. In it, NOLA.com reports that:
A candidate for an open seat in the Louisiana Legislature has called for a ban on all businesses that are owned by or employ Muslims, according to The Times of Shreveport . Michael "Duke" Lowrie is running as a Republican for the 8th House District seat based in Bossier City .
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Just another insane retarded Rep !
When non-Muslims are decreasing at record rates, who will business AND politicians turn to ?
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
That's a winner in Louisiana. Will be a winner all over U.s. in two months.
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Delusional much ?
lol
#4 Tuesday Dec 20
Well, you just hang around for a month, or two, and watch your Islamic dreams go up in smoke. I'll send you a wet toesack to put yourself out.
