Local officials tarnish their town with anti-Muslim bigotry | Editorial
There are 2 comments on the NJ.com story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Local officials tarnish their town with anti-Muslim bigotry | Editorial. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Mohammad Ali Chaudry, president of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge, on the property where the society wants to build a mosque. All along, officials in a tony New Jersey suburb that blocked a proposed mosque have insisted that there was no bias at work.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.
|
#1 Sunday Dec 18
No, just some racist pigs.
|
#2 Sunday Dec 18
I agree. Chadrag is a nasty pig.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|505,542
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|28 min
|Zam Zam
|11
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|44 min
|Joel
|256,124
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|50 min
|Old Pom
|12
|Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha
|1 hr
|IslamFASTESTdying...
|6
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|1 hr
|Faith
|5
|Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For...
|2 hr
|Faith
|5
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|4 hr
|Old Pom
|48
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC