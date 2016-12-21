Local officials tarnish their town wi...

Local officials tarnish their town with anti-Muslim bigotry | Editorial

There are 2 comments on the NJ.com story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Local officials tarnish their town with anti-Muslim bigotry | Editorial. In it, NJ.com reports that:

Mohammad Ali Chaudry, president of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge, on the property where the society wants to build a mosque. All along, officials in a tony New Jersey suburb that blocked a proposed mosque have insisted that there was no bias at work.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
I HateMO

Austin, TX

#1 Sunday Dec 18
No, just some racist pigs.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
I HateMO

Austin, TX

#2 Sunday Dec 18
I HateMO wrote:
No, just some racist pigs.
I agree. Chadrag is a nasty pig.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Rudolpho Laspari 505,542
News Dubuque's first mosque opens 28 min Zam Zam 11
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 44 min Joel 256,124
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 50 min Old Pom 12
Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha 1 hr IslamFASTESTdying... 6
News Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b... 1 hr Faith 5
News Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For... 2 hr Faith 5
Islam now is the fastest religion in the world 4 hr Old Pom 48
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,668

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC