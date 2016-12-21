Lindsay Lohan reveals truth behind conversion to Islam on Kuwaiti TV show
There are 3 comments on the Al Bawaba story from Wednesday, titled Lindsay Lohan reveals truth behind conversion to Islam on Kuwaiti TV show. In it, Al Bawaba reports that:
Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan visited Kuwait recently to film the first episode of the Arabic TV show "Siwar Shoaib" in its third season hosted by Shoaib Rashid. Shoaib posted a video with the 30-year-old actress announcing the news of him hosting the star for the first time on his show.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
|
Netherlands
|
#1 Wednesday
If she indeed has become Muslim then I will never see her films. What an idiot person she must be.
|
#2 22 hrs ago
has she?
|
Regina, Canada
|
#3 22 hrs ago
Confirms my opinion that only the stupidest people could be attracted to the evil cult.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|505,543
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|32 min
|Zam Zam
|11
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|48 min
|Joel
|256,124
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|54 min
|Old Pom
|12
|Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha
|1 hr
|IslamFASTESTdying...
|6
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|1 hr
|Faith
|5
|Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For...
|2 hr
|Faith
|5
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|4 hr
|Old Pom
|48
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC