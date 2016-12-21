Kissing cousins? Commonalities betwee...

Kissing cousins? Commonalities between uber-Orthodox Jews and Wahabi Islamists

There are 1 comment on the Al Bawaba story from 22 hrs ago, titled Kissing cousins? Commonalities between uber-Orthodox Jews and Wahabi Islamists. In it, Al Bawaba reports that:

Wahhabism is an ultraconservative branch of Islam that seeks to restore pure monotheistic worship among its devotees. Critics view it as a radical distortion of Islam.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,257

Location hidden
#1 19 hrs ago
I consider Wahhabism just the way Mohammed taught his ideology Islam.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha 20 min Jesus h Christ 16
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 26 min Jesus h Christ 505,903
The last prayer? 36 min Jesus h Christ 5
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 44 min Jesus h Christ 14
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 57 min Jesus h Christ 256,168
Muslims failing to integrate 1 hr Mo ham head 4
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 1 hr Mo ham head 55
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC