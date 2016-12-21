Keighley Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Assoc...

There are 2 comments on the Keighleynews.co.uk story from Monday Dec 19, titled Keighley Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association helps cheer up youngsters .... In it, Keighleynews.co.uk reports that:

MEMBERS of Keighley's Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association spent the first day of their holidays spreading some festive cheer to patients of Airedale Hospital's Children Ward. Children took along toys, chocolates and season's greeting cards for all 20 patients which were kindly donated by members of the local Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

Marie-Luise_J

#1 Monday Dec 19
Nice gesture, but who called the press, and why did they not bring their wives? Afraid to show that they must wear headscarves?

Chief knows

#2 Monday Dec 19
Bhaii, Ahmadiya, Mormonisim are all Jewish based.

Ezekiel 16:20,

"And thou dost take thy sons and thy daughters Whom thou hast born to Me, And dost sacrifice them to them for food. Is it a little thing because of thy whoredoms,"

Luke 13:33-34

..Nevertheless I must walk to day, and to morrow, and the day following: for it cannot be that a prophet perish out of Jerusalem.."Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you were not willing.

Satanic practices by the cult and tribal supremacist who want to divide mankind.

