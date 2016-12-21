There are on the Keighleynews.co.uk story from Monday Dec 19, titled Keighley Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association helps cheer up youngsters .... In it, Keighleynews.co.uk reports that:

MEMBERS of Keighley's Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association spent the first day of their holidays spreading some festive cheer to patients of Airedale Hospital's Children Ward. Children took along toys, chocolates and season's greeting cards for all 20 patients which were kindly donated by members of the local Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

