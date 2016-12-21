Jeff Sessions, Keith Ellison - case studies in character assassination
In this June 30, 2010 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. In the wake of the Republicans' victory in the 2016 presidential election, Sen. Jeff Sessions became Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|7 min
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|20 min
|not shy 2 beat a ...
|76
|Islam shows fastest growing religion on earth: ... (Nov '06)
|36 min
|It_s written
|1,477
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|CantHideTheTruth
|505,977
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|39
|Five beliefs of islam that muslims are too cowa... (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|faithful muslim
|515
|Muslims are Peacemakers.
|2 hr
|Monkey
|36
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|12 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,174
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC