Jama'at's 'Love for all, hatred for none' principle will save society - Obasanjo

Obasanjo who was a special guest of honour at Ahmadiyya Muslim Jammat Centenary celebration/64th annual convention held at Ilaro Ogun State recently also stated that he risked his life to talk to the leaders of Boko Haram merely because he believes Muslims are not terrorists; just as he stressed that those who perpetrate atrocities all over the world are far below 1% of the global Muslim population. He was received by the Amir, Dr, Mashuud Fashola and other leaders of the group.

