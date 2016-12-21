It's Happening! Public Schools Indoctrinating Kids to Islam...
There are 9 comments on the Right Wing News story from Saturday, titled It's Happening! Public Schools Indoctrinating Kids to Islam.... In it, Right Wing News reports that:
In yet another public school in New Jersey, Islam is being taught to young, impressionable students as part of the curriculum. The school has been teaching students about Islam since the beginning of the year.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.
|
#4 Saturday
MyBungCavern is currently being resurfaced due to extreme wear associated with repeated buttSkewering from various analRods.
I will be back in business as soon as these repairs are complete.
Until then, I am still offering my usual variety of oralServices.
|
#5 Saturday
The new Prez will put a stop to this!!!
|
Russia
|
#6 Yesterday
The BIG war is coming soon. Many humans will plunge into Hell fire.
Matthew 24:21-22
21 For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be.
22 And unless those days were shortened, no flesh would be saved;
|
France
|
#7 Yesterday
Is that an analRod protruding from your buncrack, FckFace?
|
Heiwajima, Japan
|
#8 Yesterday
You're gonna look great in your new burka with Abdul riding you like a camel.
|
#9 10 hrs ago
Islam is a terrorist organization it is pure evil killing Christians for no reason but just for being Christians
|
#14 9 hrs ago
I will adjust the steering wheel of my car so you do not bump the back of your head on it next time.
|
Netherlands
|
#16 9 hrs ago
What a desperate attempt by Muslims to kill any discussion on Islam. They use every kind of disgusting languages to discourage people to engage in discussions like this one on Islamic indoctrination of students. This the fault of Topix
|
North York, Canada
|
#17 7 hrs ago
Got your pretty burka yet. You'll look real cute in Abduhl's harem PusBrain.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Not the troll
|506,877
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|1 hr
|Kisser5101
|4
|Excuse me?is this an anti-islamic forum? (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|NATIVE _ TEXAN
|893
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|2 hr
|NATIVE _ TEXAN
|12
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|4 hr
|RitaY RasulAllah
|15
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|4 hr
|Lips9431
|73
|The full diaper in Austin Texas
|6 hr
|None
|16
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC