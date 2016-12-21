Islamic organisations reject gender parity bill
T he Conference of Islamic Organisations, CIO has rejected the gender parity bill currently in the National Assembly describing it as offensive and anti-Islam. CIO said the bill seeking to ensure men and women have equal right to inheritance among other areas is unaccepatable.
